Cast
Craig Cheetham
Ringo Starr
Michael Colgan
Derek Taylor
Jack Morgan
George Harrison
Claudie Blakley
Cynthia Lennon
Cast and Crew
Director
Edmund Coulthard
Writer
Robert Jones
Composer
Dickon Hinchliffe
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
21 November 2010
Release date
|26 April 2012
|Russia
|
|16+
|26 April 2012
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|21 November 2010
|USA
|
|
|26 April 2012
|Ukraine
|
|
Production
Blast! Films, British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)
Also known as
Lennon Naked, Essere John Lennon, Lennon, Lennon alasti, Джон Леннон: Только любовь, ジョン・レノンの魂〜アーティストへの脱皮 苦悩の時代〜