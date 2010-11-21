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Poster of Lennon Naked
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Lennon Naked
5.9

Lennon Naked

, 2010
Lennon Naked
Great Britain / Biography, Drama / 18+
Poster of Lennon Naked
5.9

Synopsis

A profile of John Lennon in the late 1960s as the Beatles are set to fall apart.

Cast

Christopher Eccleston
Christopher Eccleston
John Lennon
Christopher Fairbank
Christopher Fairbank
Freddie Lennon
Andrew Scott
Andrew Scott
Paul McCartney
Craig Cheetham
Ringo Starr
Naoko Mori
Naoko Mori
Yoko Ono
Allan Corduner
Allan Corduner
Art Janov
Michael Colgan
Derek Taylor
Jack Morgan
George Harrison
Claudie Blakley
Cynthia Lennon
Rory Kinnear
Rory Kinnear
Brian Epstein
Director Edmund Coulthard
Writer Robert Jones
Composer Dickon Hinchliffe
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 21 November 2010
Release date
26 April 2012 Russia 16+
26 April 2012 Kazakhstan
21 November 2010 USA
26 April 2012 Ukraine
Production Blast! Films, British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)
Also known as
Lennon Naked, Essere John Lennon, Lennon, Lennon alasti, Джон Леннон: Только любовь, ジョン・レノンの魂〜アーティストへの脱皮 苦悩の時代〜

Film rating

5.9
Rate 12 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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