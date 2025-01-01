Menu
Ali Wong
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Winner
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Winner
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
International
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Winner
