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Filmography
Lydia Wilson
Lydia Wilson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lydia Wilson
Lydia Wilson
Lydia Wilson
Date of Birth
30 November 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.2
Ripper Street
(2012)
7.6
About Time
(2013)
7.4
The Crimson Petal and the White
(2011)
Filmography
Alice and Steve
Comedy, Drama
2026, USA
6.7
Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue
Thriller, Detective
2025, Great Britain
6.6
Der Schwarm
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2023, Germany/Austria/Belgium/Italy/Switzerland/France/Japan
6.3
Walden
Walden
Theatrical
2021, Great Britain
5.3
The Score
The Score
Crime, Music, Romantic
2021, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.1
Flack
Drama, Comedy
2019, USA
6.6
Requiem
Drama, Thriller, Detective,
2018, Great Britain
7.6
About Time
About time
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Drama
2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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