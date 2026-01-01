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Lydia Wilson
Lydia Wilson Lydia Wilson
Kinoafisha Persons Lydia Wilson

Lydia Wilson

Lydia Wilson

Date of Birth
30 November 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Ripper Street 8.2
Ripper Street (2012)
About Time 7.6
About Time (2013)
The Crimson Petal and the White 7.4
The Crimson Petal and the White (2011)

Filmography

Alice and Steve
Alice and Steve
Comedy, Drama 2026, USA
Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue 6.7
Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue
Thriller, Detective 2025, Great Britain
Der Schwarm 6.6
Der Schwarm
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2023, Germany/Austria/Belgium/Italy/Switzerland/France/Japan
Walden 6.3
Walden Walden
Theatrical 2021, Great Britain
The Score 5.3
The Score The Score
Crime, Music, Romantic 2021, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Flack 7.1
Flack
Drama, Comedy 2019, USA
Requiem 6.6
Requiem
Drama, Thriller, Detective, 2018, Great Britain
About Time 7.6
About Time About time
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Drama 2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Show more
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