Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Flack poster
Flack poster
Flack poster
Flack poster
Flack poster
Flack poster
Flack poster
Flack poster
Ratings
6.4 IMDb Rating: 7.3
Rate
8 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Flack

Flack (2019 - …)

Flack 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel W
Streaming service Amazon Prime Video
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Flack" is a British comedy series that follows the story of a talented PR agent named Robin. The main character absolutely loves her job and knows how to present any client, even the most scandalous ones, in the most advantageous light. Robin is always ready to help those who find themselves in the midst of a scandal and those whose reputation is under great threat. However, Robin's own life is far from smooth and perfect: she desperately tries to maintain control over various aspects of her life, but unfortunately, her work greatly distances her from her family and friends. Will the main character be able to regain the long-awaited balance?
Пиарщица - trailer второго сезона
Flack  trailer второго сезона
Cast Characters
Creator
Oliver Lansley
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Anna Paquin
Anna Paquin Robyn
Sam Neill
Sam Neill Duncan Paulson
Sophie Okonedo
Sophie Okonedo Caroline
Marc Warren Tom
Daniel Dae Kim
Daniel Dae Kim Gabriel Cole
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Flack - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 6 episodes
 
Flack - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more