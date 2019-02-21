"Flack" is a British comedy series that follows the story of a talented PR agent named Robin. The main character absolutely loves her job and knows how to present any client, even the most scandalous ones, in the most advantageous light. Robin is always ready to help those who find themselves in the midst of a scandal and those whose reputation is under great threat. However, Robin's own life is far from smooth and perfect: she desperately tries to maintain control over various aspects of her life, but unfortunately, her work greatly distances her from her family and friends. Will the main character be able to regain the long-awaited balance?

