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LeVar Burton
LeVar Burton LeVar Burton
Kinoafisha Persons LeVar Burton

LeVar Burton

LeVar Burton

Date of Birth
16 February 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Star Trek: The Next Generation 8.5
Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987)
Community 8.4
Community (2009)
The Big Bang Theory 8.0
The Big Bang Theory (2007)

Filmography

Strip Law
Strip Law
Comedy, Animation 2026, USA
One Night Only 6.5
One Night Only One Night Only
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Clipped 6.3
Clipped
Drama, Sport, 2024, USA
Carol & The End of the World 7
Carol & The End of the World
Comedy, 2023, USA
Tom Swift 3.3
Tom Swift
Drama, Detective 2022, USA
NCIS: Hawaiʻi 6.8
NCIS: Hawaiʻi
Drama, Action, Crime 2021, USA
Blindspotting 6.4
Blindspotting
Drama, Comedy 2021, USA
Leverage: Redemption 7.9
Leverage: Redemption
Action, Adventure, Crime 2021, USA
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