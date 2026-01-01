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LeVar Burton
LeVar Burton
Kinoafisha
Persons
LeVar Burton
LeVar Burton
LeVar Burton
Date of Birth
16 February 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.5
Star Trek: The Next Generation
(1987)
8.4
Community
(2009)
8.0
The Big Bang Theory
(2007)
Filmography
Strip Law
Comedy, Animation
2026, USA
6.5
One Night Only
One Night Only
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Clipped
Drama, Sport,
2024, USA
7
Carol & The End of the World
Comedy,
2023, USA
3.3
Tom Swift
Drama, Detective
2022, USA
6.8
NCIS: Hawaiʻi
Drama, Action, Crime
2021, USA
6.4
Blindspotting
Drama, Comedy
2021, USA
7.9
Leverage: Redemption
Action, Adventure, Crime
2021, USA
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