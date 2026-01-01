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Filmography
Calum Callaghan
Calum Callaghan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Calum Callaghan
Calum Callaghan
Calum Callaghan
Date of Birth
28 May 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Voice actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.8
Mr Selfridge
(2013)
7.7
Torchwood
(2006)
7.6
Small Axe
(2020)
Filmography
5.5
The Land of Sometimes
The Land of Sometimes
Animation
2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.6
Small Axe
Drama,
2020, Great Britain
7.8
Mr Selfridge
Drama
2013, Great Britain
7.7
Torchwood
Drama, Sci-Fi
2006, USA
7
To the Ends of the Earth
Drama, History,
2005, Great Britain
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