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Calum Callaghan Calum Callaghan
Kinoafisha Persons Calum Callaghan

Calum Callaghan

Calum Callaghan

Date of Birth
28 May 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Voice actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Mr Selfridge 7.8
Mr Selfridge (2013)
Torchwood 7.7
Torchwood (2006)
Small Axe 7.6
Small Axe (2020)

Filmography

The Land of Sometimes 5.5
The Land of Sometimes The Land of Sometimes
Animation 2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Small Axe 7.6
Small Axe
Drama, 2020, Great Britain
Mr Selfridge 7.8
Mr Selfridge
Drama 2013, Great Britain
Torchwood 7.7
Torchwood
Drama, Sci-Fi 2006, USA
To the Ends of the Earth 7
To the Ends of the Earth
Drama, History, 2005, Great Britain
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