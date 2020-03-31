Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Miss Scarlet and the Duke poster
Miss Scarlet and the Duke poster
Miss Scarlet and the Duke poster
Miss Scarlet and the Duke poster
Miss Scarlet and the Duke poster
Miss Scarlet and the Duke poster
Miss Scarlet and the Duke poster
Miss Scarlet and the Duke poster
Miss Scarlet and the Duke poster
Miss Scarlet and the Duke poster
Miss Scarlet and the Duke poster
Miss Scarlet and the Duke poster
Ratings
6.5 IMDb Rating: 7.7
Rate
12 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Miss Scarlet and the Duke

Miss Scarlet and the Duke (2020 - …)

Miss Scarlet and The Duke 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Alibi
Runtime 30 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Miss Scarlet and The Duke" is a multi-part American show in the genre of noir detective, which tells the story of a young woman named Eliza Scarlet who is left penniless after the tragic death of her father. Acquaintances try to marry her off to a wealthy heir, but Scarlet decides to pursue something more interesting - her late father's detective agency. However, she realizes that she cannot run this place alone, as she is still a woman. Fortunately, an ambitious investigator from the most renowned police institution in Britain comes to Scarlet's aid.
Cast Characters
Creator
Rachael New
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Stuart Martin
Stuart Martin William "The Duke" Wellington
Kate Phillips
Kate Phillips Eliza Scarlet
Danny Midwinter DS Frank Jenkins
Kevin Doyle
Kevin Doyle Henry Scarlet
Ansu Kabia
Ansu Kabia Moses
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
TV Series About Female Detectives TV Series About Female Detectives

Series rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Miss Scarlet and the Duke - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 6 episodes
 
Miss Scarlet and the Duke - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 6 episodes
 
Miss Scarlet and the Duke - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 6 episodes
 
Miss Scarlet and the Duke - Season 4 Season 4
2024, 6 episodes
 
Miss Scarlet and the Duke - Season 5 Season 5
2024, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more