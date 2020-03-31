"Miss Scarlet and The Duke" is a multi-part American show in the genre of noir detective, which tells the story of a young woman named Eliza Scarlet who is left penniless after the tragic death of her father. Acquaintances try to marry her off to a wealthy heir, but Scarlet decides to pursue something more interesting - her late father's detective agency. However, she realizes that she cannot run this place alone, as she is still a woman. Fortunately, an ambitious investigator from the most renowned police institution in Britain comes to Scarlet's aid.

