"Kevin Can F**k Himself" is an American comedy series that tells the story of a middle-aged woman named Allison. For several years now, she has been married, and at times her life resembles a typical Hollywood sitcom, lacking only the canned laughter of the audience. However, the main character doesn't feel particularly happy: instead of pleasant and unexpected events, she is surrounded by mundane everyday life, and her beloved husband Kevin does not contribute to the prosperity of their marriage. As a result, Allison decides to confront her better half.

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