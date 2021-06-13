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Kinoafisha TV Shows Kevin Can F**k Himself

Kevin Can F**k Himself (2021 - …)

Kevin Can F**k Himself 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel AMC
Runtime 16 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Kevin Can F**k Himself" is an American comedy series that tells the story of a middle-aged woman named Allison. For several years now, she has been married, and at times her life resembles a typical Hollywood sitcom, lacking only the canned laughter of the audience. However, the main character doesn't feel particularly happy: instead of pleasant and unexpected events, she is surrounded by mundane everyday life, and her beloved husband Kevin does not contribute to the prosperity of their marriage. As a result, Allison decides to confront her better half.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Annie Murphy
Annie Murphy Allison
Mary Hollis Inboden
Mary Hollis Inboden Patty
Eric Petersen
Eric Petersen Kevin
Alex Bonifer Neil
Brian Howe
Brian Howe Pete
Raymond Lee
Raymond Lee Sam
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.0
Rate 14 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Comedy genre  In series of USA  In series of 2021 
Seasons
Kevin Can F**k Himself - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
Kevin Can F**k Himself - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 8 episodes
 
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