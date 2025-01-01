Menu
Awards and nominations of Annie Murphy
Annie Murphy
Awards
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
