Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Annie Murphy Awards

Awards and nominations of Annie Murphy

Annie Murphy
Awards and nominations of Annie Murphy
Golden Globes, USA 2021 Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more