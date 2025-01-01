Menu
Awards and nominations of Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Performance in a Show
Winner
Best Duo
Nominee
 Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Most Frightened Performance
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
