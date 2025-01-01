Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jenna Ortega
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jenna Ortega
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Performance in a Show
Winner
Best Duo
Nominee
Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Most Frightened Performance
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree