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Noah Mills
Noah Mills Noah Mills
Kinoafisha Persons Noah Mills

Noah Mills

Noah Mills

Date of Birth
26 April 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Height
188 cm (6 ft 2 in)
Eye colour
hazel
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Brave 7.4
The Brave (2017)
The Baker and the Beauty 7.2
The Baker and the Beauty (2020)
The Enemy Within 7.0
The Enemy Within (2019)

Filmography

NCIS: Hawaiʻi 6.8
NCIS: Hawaiʻi
Drama, Action, Crime 2021, USA
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier 7
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Action, Sci-Fi, 2021, USA
The Baker and the Beauty 7.2
The Baker and the Beauty
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2020, USA/Israel
The Enemy Within 7
The Enemy Within
Drama, Thriller 2019, USA
The Brave 7.4
The Brave
Drama, Action, War 2017, USA
2 Broke Girl$ 6.8
2 Broke Girl$
Comedy 2011, USA
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