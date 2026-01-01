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Filmography
Noah Mills
Noah Mills
Kinoafisha
Persons
Noah Mills
Noah Mills
Noah Mills
Date of Birth
26 April 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Height
188 cm (6 ft 2 in)
Eye colour
hazel
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.4
The Brave
(2017)
7.2
The Baker and the Beauty
(2020)
7.0
The Enemy Within
(2019)
Filmography
6.8
NCIS: Hawaiʻi
Drama, Action, Crime
2021, USA
7
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Action, Sci-Fi,
2021, USA
7.2
The Baker and the Beauty
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2020, USA/Israel
7
The Enemy Within
Drama, Thriller
2019, USA
7.4
The Brave
Drama, Action, War
2017, USA
6.8
2 Broke Girl$
Comedy
2011, USA
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