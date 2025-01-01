Menu
Murray Bartlett
Awards
Awards and nominations of Murray Bartlett
Murray Bartlett
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
