Mark Povinelli
Date of Birth
9 August 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
Nightmare Alley 7.2
Nightmare Alley
Thriller, Drama, Detective 2021, USA
Mirror Mirror 6.3
Mirror Mirror
Comedy, Fantasy 2012, USA
Water for Elephants 7.5
Water for Elephants
Drama 2011, USA
