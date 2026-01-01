Mark Povinelli

Menu
Date of Birth
9 August 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.5
Water for Elephants
(2011)
7.2
Nightmare Alley
(2021)
6.3
Mirror Mirror
(2012)
Filmography
7.2
Nightmare Alley
Nightmare Alley
Thriller, Drama, Detective
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Mirror Mirror
Mirror Mirror
Comedy, Fantasy
2012, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Water for Elephants
Water For Elephants
Drama
2011, USA
Watch trailer
