Melissa Ponzio

Date of Birth
3 August 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress

Popular Films

Teen Wolf 8.9
Teen Wolf (2011)
Weapons 7.8
Weapons (2025)
Teen Wolf: The Movie 6.2
Teen Wolf: The Movie (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 5 Films 3 TV Shows 2 Actress 5
Weapons 7.8
Weapons Weapons
Drama, Horror, Detective 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
4.3
Die Hart: Die Harter Die Hart: Die Harter
Action 2024, USA
The Girl from Plainville
The Girl from Plainville
Crime, Drama 2022, USA
Teen Wolf: The Movie 6.2
Teen Wolf: The Movie Teen Wolf: The Movie
Action, Comedy, Drama 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Teen Wolf 8.9
Teen Wolf
Drama, Romantic, Mystery 2011, USA
