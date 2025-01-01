Menu
Melissa Ponzio
Date of Birth
3 August 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Popular Films
8.9
Teen Wolf
(2011)
7.8
Weapons
(2025)
Tickets
6.2
Teen Wolf: The Movie
(2022)
5
7.8
Weapons
Weapons
Drama, Horror, Detective
2025, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
4.3
Die Hart: Die Harter
Die Hart: Die Harter
Action
2024, USA
The Girl from Plainville
Crime, Drama
2022, USA
6.2
Teen Wolf: The Movie
Teen Wolf: The Movie
Action, Comedy, Drama
2022, USA
Watch trailer
8.9
Teen Wolf
Drama, Romantic, Mystery
2011, USA
