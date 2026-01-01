Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Ashly Burch Awards

Awards and nominations of Ashly Burch

Ashly Burch
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Winner
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Performer
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016 BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Performer
Nominee
