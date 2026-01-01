Menu
Ashly Burch
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Winner
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Performer
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Performer
Nominee
