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Nathaniel Halpern
Nathaniel Halpern Nathaniel Halpern
Kinoafisha Persons Nathaniel Halpern

Nathaniel Halpern

Nathaniel Halpern

Occupation
Writer, Producer, Actor

Popular Films

The Killing 8.3
The Killing (2011)
Manhattan 7.8
Manhattan (2014)
Legion 7.7
Legion (2017)

Filmography

Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol
Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol
Fantasy 2026, USA
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Tales from the Loop 6.9
Tales from the Loop
Drama, Sci-Fi 2020, USA
Legion 7.7
Legion
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
Outcast 7.2
Outcast
Drama, Horror 2016, USA
Manhattan 7.8
Manhattan
Drama 2014, USA
Resurrection 7.3
Resurrection
Drama, Sci-Fi, Detective 2014, USA
The Killing 8.3
The Killing
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2011, USA
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