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About
Nathaniel Halpern
Nathaniel Halpern
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nathaniel Halpern
Nathaniel Halpern
Nathaniel Halpern
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Actor
Popular Films
8.3
The Killing
(2011)
7.8
Manhattan
(2014)
7.7
Legion
(2017)
Filmography
Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol
Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol
Fantasy
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Tales from the Loop
Drama, Sci-Fi
2020, USA
7.7
Legion
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
7.2
Outcast
Drama, Horror
2016, USA
7.8
Manhattan
Drama
2014, USA
7.3
Resurrection
Drama, Sci-Fi, Detective
2014, USA
8.3
The Killing
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2011, USA
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