Resurrection (2014 - 2015)

Resurrection 18+
Production year 2014
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 43 minutes
TV channel ABC
Runtime 15 hours 3 minutes

TV series description

The story revolves around the residents of a small town called Arkadia, located in the state of Missouri. They are all forced to confront the catastrophic consequences of an apocalypse. Dead relatives decide to return to their lives. It all started when an American boy appeared out of nowhere in a Chinese village. He was handed over to social service workers. The boy, named Jacob, did not answer the questions of those around him, but during lunch at a cafe, he wrote the name of the town, Arkadia, on the screen of his mobile phone.
Matt Craven
Sheriff Fred Langston
Lucille Langston
Nicholas Gonzalez
Deputy Connor Cuesta
Omar Epps
Agent J. Martin Bellamy
Kurtwood Smith
Henry Langston
Sam Hazeldine
Caleb Richards
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.5
Rate 11 votes
7.2 IMDb
Seasons
Resurrection - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 8 episodes
 
Resurrection - Season 2 Season 2
2014, 13 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
