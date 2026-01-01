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Natalie Zea
Natalie Zea Natalie Zea
Kinoafisha Persons Natalie Zea

Natalie Zea

Natalie Zea

Date of Birth
17 March 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Person of Interest 8.2
Person of Interest (2011)
Californication 8.2
Californication (2007)
Justified 8.2
Justified (2010)

Filmography

Justified: City Primeval 7.2
Justified: City Primeval
Drama, Crime, 2023, USA
La Brea 5.5
La Brea
Drama, Mystery 2021, USA
9-1-1: Lone Star 7.8
9-1-1: Lone Star
Drama, Action, Crime 2020, USA
The Unicorn 7
The Unicorn
Comedy, Family, Romantic 2019, USA
Chicago Med 7.6
Chicago Med
Drama 2015, USA
The Following 7.7
The Following
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2013, USA
Under the Dome 6.5
Under the Dome
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2013, USA
Person of Interest 8.3
Person of Interest
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi 2011, USA
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