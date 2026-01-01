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Filmography
Natalie Zea
Natalie Zea
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalie Zea
Natalie Zea
Natalie Zea
Date of Birth
17 March 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
8.2
Person of Interest
(2011)
8.2
Californication
(2007)
8.2
Justified
(2010)
Filmography
7.2
Justified: City Primeval
Drama, Crime,
2023, USA
5.5
La Brea
Drama, Mystery
2021, USA
7.8
9-1-1: Lone Star
Drama, Action, Crime
2020, USA
7
The Unicorn
Comedy, Family, Romantic
2019, USA
7.6
Chicago Med
Drama
2015, USA
7.7
The Following
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2013, USA
6.5
Under the Dome
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2013, USA
8.3
Person of Interest
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi
2011, USA
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