Madeleine Stowe
Awards
Awards and nominations of Madeleine Stowe
Madeleine Stowe
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Madeleine Stowe
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Special Award
Winner
Special Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1993
Special Volpi Cup
Winner
Special Volpi Cup
Winner
