Kinoafisha Persons Madeleine Stowe Awards

Awards and nominations of Madeleine Stowe

Madeleine Stowe
Awards and nominations of Madeleine Stowe
Golden Globes, USA 1994 Golden Globes, USA 1994
Special Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2012 Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1993 Venice Film Festival 1993
Special Volpi Cup
Winner
