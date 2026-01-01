Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Micheal Ward Awards

Awards and nominations of Micheal Ward

Micheal Ward
Awards and nominations of Micheal Ward
BAFTA Awards 2020 BAFTA Awards 2020
EE Rising Star Award
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021 BAFTA Awards 2021
Supporting Actor
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more