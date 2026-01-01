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Kinoafisha
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Micheal Ward
Awards
Awards and nominations of Micheal Ward
Micheal Ward
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Micheal Ward
BAFTA Awards 2020
EE Rising Star Award
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2023
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021
Supporting Actor
Nominee
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