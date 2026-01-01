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Neil Sandilands
Neil Sandilands Neil Sandilands
Kinoafisha Persons Neil Sandilands

Neil Sandilands

Neil Sandilands

Date of Birth
1 May 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Hap and Leonard 7.6
Hap and Leonard (2016)
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes 7.5
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)
Sweet Tooth 7.5
Sweet Tooth (2021)

Filmography

The Surrender 5.9
The Surrender The Surrender
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2025, USA / Canada
Watch trailer
London Calling 6.4
London Calling London Calling
Action, Comedy 2025, South Africa / USA
Watch trailer
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes 7.5
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Action, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Sweet Tooth 7.5
Sweet Tooth
Drama, Fantasy 2021, USA
News of the World 6.9
News of the World News of the World
Drama, Western, Adventure 2020, USA / China
Watch trailer
The Drone 4.3
The Drone The Drone
Horror, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Hap and Leonard 7.6
Hap and Leonard
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2016, USA
The Flash 7.4
The Flash
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2014, USA
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