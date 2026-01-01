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Filmography
Neil Sandilands
Neil Sandilands
Kinoafisha
Persons
Neil Sandilands
Neil Sandilands
Neil Sandilands
Date of Birth
1 May 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.6
Hap and Leonard
(2016)
7.5
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
(2024)
7.5
Sweet Tooth
(2021)
Filmography
5.9
The Surrender
The Surrender
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2025, USA / Canada
Watch trailer
6.4
London Calling
London Calling
Action, Comedy
2025, South Africa / USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Action, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Sweet Tooth
Drama, Fantasy
2021, USA
6.9
News of the World
News of the World
Drama, Western, Adventure
2020, USA / China
Watch trailer
4.3
The Drone
The Drone
Horror, Comedy, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Hap and Leonard
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2016, USA
7.4
The Flash
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2014, USA
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