The dramatic series "Hap and Leonard" revolves around two friends named Hap Collins and Leonard Pine, who are both losers in life. Their close bond is surprising, as they seem to have very little in common at first glance. Collins is a white working-class man who recently served time for refusing to go to Vietnam. Leonard is an African American who openly declares his non-traditional sexual orientation and has experienced the horrors of war in Vietnam. Due to his sexual preferences, Leonard has been rejected by his own family.

