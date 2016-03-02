Menu
7.7 IMDb Rating: 7.6
7 posters
Hap and Leonard

Hap and Leonard (2016 - 2018)

Hap and Leonard 18+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Sundance TV
Runtime 18 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The dramatic series "Hap and Leonard" revolves around two friends named Hap Collins and Leonard Pine, who are both losers in life. Their close bond is surprising, as they seem to have very little in common at first glance. Collins is a white working-class man who recently served time for refusing to go to Vietnam. Leonard is an African American who openly declares his non-traditional sexual orientation and has experienced the horrors of war in Vietnam. Due to his sexual preferences, Leonard has been rejected by his own family.
Хэп и Леонард - trailer
Hap and Leonard  trailer
James Purefoy
James Purefoy Hap Collins
Christina Hendricks
Christina Hendricks Trudy Fawst
Cranston Johnson Detective Marvin Hanson
Tiffany Mack
Tiffany Mack Florida Grange
Brian Dennehy
Brian Dennehy Sheriff Valentine Otis
Jimmi Simpson
Jimmi Simpson Soldier
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.7
7.6 IMDb
Seasons
Hap and Leonard - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 6 episodes
 
Hap and Leonard - Season 2 Season 2
2017, 6 episodes
 
Hap and Leonard - Season 3 Season 3
2018, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
