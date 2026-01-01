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About
Filmography
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Michael Angelo Covino
Michael Angelo Covino
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Angelo Covino
Michael Angelo Covino
Michael Angelo Covino
Date of Birth
1 January 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.1
Josephine
(2026)
6.8
The Climb
(2018)
6.5
Splitsville
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Sport
Thriller
War
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2022
2018
All
6
Films
6
Actor
5
Producer
2
Writer
3
Director
2
8.1
Josephine
Josephine
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2026, USA
6.5
Splitsville
Splitsville
Comedy
2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
Riff Raff
Riff Raff
Comedy, Crime
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
80 for Brady
80 for Brady
Comedy, Drama, Sport
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
The Climb
The Climb
Drama, Comedy
2018, USA
Alone at Dawn
Alone at Dawn
Biography, Drama, War
, USA
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