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Michael Angelo Covino
Michael Angelo Covino Michael Angelo Covino
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Angelo Covino

Michael Angelo Covino

Michael Angelo Covino

Date of Birth
1 January 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

8.1
Josephine (2026)
The Climb 6.8
The Climb (2018)
Splitsville 6.5
Splitsville (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
8.1
Josephine Josephine
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2026, USA
Splitsville 6.5
Splitsville Splitsville
Comedy 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Riff Raff 5.4
Riff Raff Riff Raff
Comedy, Crime 2024, USA
Watch trailer
80 for Brady 5.6
80 for Brady 80 for Brady
Comedy, Drama, Sport 2022, USA
Watch trailer
The Climb 6.8
The Climb The Climb
Drama, Comedy 2018, USA
Alone at Dawn Alone at Dawn
Biography, Drama, War , USA
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