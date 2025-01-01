Menu
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Alone at Dawn
Alone at Dawn
Alone at Dawn
18+
Biography
Drama
War
Synopsis
Following John Chapman, an Air Force combat controller gave his life during the War in Afghanistan while saving 23 fellow soldiers — a sacrifice that earned him a posthumous Medal of Honor.
Country
USA
Production
The Hideaway Entertainment, Imagine Entertainment, Thruline Entertainment
Also known as
Alone at Dawn
Director
Ron Howard
Cast
Anne Hathaway
Adam Driver
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
0
vote
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
