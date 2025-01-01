Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Persons
Persons
Brian Tyree Henry
Awards
Awards and nominations of Brian Tyree Henry
Brian Tyree Henry
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Brian Tyree Henry
Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Duo
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
