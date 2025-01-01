Menu
Brian Tyree Henry
Academy Awards, USA 2023 Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Duo
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
