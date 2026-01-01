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Kinoafisha Persons Lee Chang-dong Awards

Awards and nominations of Lee Chang-dong

Lee Chang-dong
Awards and nominations of Lee Chang-dong
Cannes Film Festival 2018 Cannes Film Festival 2018
Competition
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2010 Cannes Film Festival 2010
Best Screenplay
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2007 Cannes Film Festival 2007
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2000 Cannes Film Festival 2000
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2002 Venice Film Festival 2002
Best Director
Winner
SIGNIS Award
Winner
Competition
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
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