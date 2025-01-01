Menu
Aleksandr Popov
Aleksandr Popov
Aleksandr Popov

Date of Birth
2 June 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini

Popular Films

Strashnaya krasavitsa 6.6
Strashnaya krasavitsa (2012)
Leshiy-2 5.8
Leshiy-2 (2009)
Ne oglyadyvaysya nazad 0.0
Ne oglyadyvaysya nazad (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 10 Films 2 TV Shows 8 Actor 10
Ptica v kletke
Ptica v kletke
Romantic 2022, Russia
Ne oglyadyvaysya nazad
Ne oglyadyvaysya nazad
Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Rys
Rys
Romantic 2020, Ukraine
Kapitansha: Prodolzhenie
Kapitansha: Prodolzhenie
Romantic 2019, Ukraine
Sadіvnicya
Sadіvnicya
Romantic 2019, Ukraine
Golos iz proshlogo
Golos iz proshlogo
Romantic 2018, Ukraine
Ty moya lyubimaya
Ty moya lyubimaya
Romantic 2018, Ukraine
Tanec motylka
Tanec motylka
Drama, Romantic 2017, Ukraine
Strashnaya krasavitsa 6.6
Strashnaya krasavitsa Strashnaya krasavitsa
Romantic 2012, Ukraine
Leshiy-2 5.8
Leshiy-2 Leshiy-2
Romantic 2009, Russia
