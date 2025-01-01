Menu
Aleksandr Popov
Date of Birth
2 June 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Popular Films
6.6
Strashnaya krasavitsa
(2012)
5.8
Leshiy-2
(2009)
0.0
Ne oglyadyvaysya nazad
(2021)
Ptica v kletke
Romantic
2022, Russia
Ne oglyadyvaysya nazad
Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Rys
Romantic
2020, Ukraine
Kapitansha: Prodolzhenie
Romantic
2019, Ukraine
Sadіvnicya
Romantic
2019, Ukraine
Golos iz proshlogo
Romantic
2018, Ukraine
Ty moya lyubimaya
Romantic
2018, Ukraine
Tanec motylka
Drama, Romantic
2017, Ukraine
6.6
Strashnaya krasavitsa
Strashnaya krasavitsa
Romantic
2012, Ukraine
5.8
Leshiy-2
Leshiy-2
Romantic
2009, Russia
