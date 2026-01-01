Menu
Mariya Shumakova
Mariya Shumakova
Mariya Shumakova
Mariya Shumakova
Mariya Shumakova
Date of Birth
24 December 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.2
Teorya bolshih deneg
(2023)
7.1
Vtoroe zrenie
(2017)
6.9
Sladkaya zhizn
(2014)
Filmography
10
Actress
13
5.9
Nedetskoe kino
Fantasy, Comedy
2024, Russia
5.3
Russkie
Thriller, Detective
2023, Russia
6.4
Sosedka
Comedy
2023, Russia
7.2
Teorya bolshih deneg
Comedy, Drama, Detective
2023, Russia
5.3
Rusalki
Detective, Drama
2022, Russia
V odnu reku dvazhdy
Drama, Romantic
2020, Russia
5.9
Games People Play
Drama
2020, Russia
5.1
Konets filma
Comedy
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Beg Palmiry
Mystery
2019, Russia
Watch trailer
6.4
Vyzhit lyuboy cenoy
Action
2017, Russia
7.1
Vtoroe zrenie
Detective
2017, Russia
5.9
Anomaliya
Adventure
2017, Russia
6.9
Sladkaya zhizn
Comedy, Drama
2014, Russia
