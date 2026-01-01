Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mariya Shumakova
Mariya Shumakova Mariya Shumakova
Kinoafisha Persons Mariya Shumakova

Mariya Shumakova

Mariya Shumakova

Date of Birth
24 December 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Teorya bolshih deneg 7.2
Teorya bolshih deneg (2023)
Vtoroe zrenie 7.1
Vtoroe zrenie (2017)
Sladkaya zhizn 6.9
Sladkaya zhizn (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Nedetskoe kino 5.9
Nedetskoe kino
Fantasy, Comedy 2024, Russia
Russkie 5.3
Russkie
Thriller, Detective 2023, Russia
Sosedka 6.4
Sosedka
Comedy 2023, Russia
Teorya bolshih deneg 7.2
Teorya bolshih deneg
Comedy, Drama, Detective 2023, Russia
Rusalki 5.3
Rusalki
Detective, Drama 2022, Russia
V odnu reku dvazhdy
V odnu reku dvazhdy
Drama, Romantic 2020, Russia
Games People Play 5.9
Games People Play
Drama 2020, Russia
Konets filma 5.1
Konets filma Konets filma
Comedy 2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Beg Palmiry
Mystery 2019, Russia
Watch trailer
Vyzhit lyuboy cenoy 6.4
Vyzhit lyuboy cenoy
Action 2017, Russia
Vtoroe zrenie 7.1
Vtoroe zrenie
Detective 2017, Russia
Anomaliya 5.9
Anomaliya Anomaliya
Adventure 2017, Russia
Sladkaya zhizn 6.9
Sladkaya zhizn
Comedy, Drama 2014, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more