Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Games People Play poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Games People Play

Games People Play (2020 - 2020)

Безопасные связи 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 26 minutes
Streaming service Start
Runtime 3 hours 28 minutes

TV series description

"Safe Connections" is a Russian series with elements of comedy and drama, shot in the screenlife format. The events take place in the spring of 2020, at the very beginning of the quarantine, when people found themselves locked in their apartments and were forced to communicate exclusively through video calls. The plot revolves around three different stories. A young girl needs money and looks for a job online. A wealthy man, old enough to be her father, offers her a generous payment in exchange for being his... mother. The only condition is that she must always stay connected. Kolya hides a passionate affair with his wife's friend Masha from his lawful wife. He secretly communicates with his lover through video calls, unaware that his wife also has something to hide. Pensioners Anna and Viktor find each other on Facebook after many years, but will they be able to trust each other again and forget the tragedy that once separated them? Created by Konstantin Bogomolov, the series portrays life in self-isolation without embellishments - the characters of "Safe Connections," confined within four walls, argue and make up, feel jealous and love, hide something or, on the contrary, decide to be honest. And the relationships in the online format are just as intense as those in real life.
Cast
Cast
Leonid Bichevin
Leonid Bichevin
Nikita Efremov
Nikita Efremov
Lyubov Aksyonova
Lyubov Aksyonova
Nadezhda Markina
Nadezhda Markina
Sergey Sosnovsky
Sergey Sosnovsky
Igor Mirkurbanov
Igor Mirkurbanov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.1 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Games People Play - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more