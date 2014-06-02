This TV series on TNT channel depicts the lives of middle-class people in Moscow. Everyone measures their status in society and the amount of money in their pockets. In the midst of this chaos, Sasha arrives from Perm, where she worked as a go-go dancer. She plans to start a new life in the capital and stays with her friend Lera. Lera has everything taken care of because she is provided for by a wealthy married man named Vadik, whose wife suspects nothing. Very different fates intertwine over these short eight days.

