Kinoafisha TV Shows Sladkaya zhizn

Sladkaya zhizn (2014 - 2016)

Сладкая жизнь 18+
Production year 2014
Country Russia
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 44 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 15 hours 24 minutes

TV series description

This TV series on TNT channel depicts the lives of middle-class people in Moscow. Everyone measures their status in society and the amount of money in their pockets. In the midst of this chaos, Sasha arrives from Perm, where she worked as a go-go dancer. She plans to start a new life in the capital and stays with her friend Lera. Lera has everything taken care of because she is provided for by a wealthy married man named Vadik, whose wife suspects nothing. Very different fates intertwine over these short eight days.
Cast
Sergey Yushkevich
Nikita Panfilov
Anatoliy Goryachev
Anastasiya Meskova
Lukerya Ilyashenko
Mariya Shumakova
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
7.1 IMDb
Seasons
Sladkaya zhizn - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 6 episodes
 
Sladkaya zhizn - Season 2 Season 2
2015, 8 episodes
 
Sladkaya zhizn - Season 3 Season 3
2016, 7 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
