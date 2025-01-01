Menu
Awards and nominations of Katherine Langford

Katherine Langford
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
