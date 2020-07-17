In the series "Cursed," the kingdom of Uther Pendragon is going through tough times. The land is plagued by drought, magical creatures are driven into the forests by the Order of the Red Paladins, and the ruler is losing respect in the eyes of neighboring kingdoms. The only way to restore its former glory is with the Sword of Kings. This time, we will start the famous story of King Arthur much earlier, with the introduction of the witch Nimue, who is destined for greatness. At this point, she is just a bewildered girl, trying to distinguish true friends from sworn enemies.

