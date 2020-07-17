Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Cursed poster
Cursed poster
Cursed poster
Cursed poster
Cursed poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 6
Rate
5 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Cursed

Cursed (2020 - 2020)

Cursed 18+
Production year 2020
Country Great Britain/Australia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 55 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 9 hours 10 minutes

TV series description

In the series "Cursed," the kingdom of Uther Pendragon is going through tough times. The land is plagued by drought, magical creatures are driven into the forests by the Order of the Red Paladins, and the ruler is losing respect in the eyes of neighboring kingdoms. The only way to restore its former glory is with the Sword of Kings. This time, we will start the famous story of King Arthur much earlier, with the introduction of the witch Nimue, who is destined for greatness. At this point, she is just a bewildered girl, trying to distinguish true friends from sworn enemies.
Creator
Frank Miller
Tom Wheeler
Cast
Cast
Devon Terrell
Devon Terrell
Gustaf Skarsgård
Gustaf Skarsgård
Katherine Langford
Katherine Langford
Daniel Sharman
Daniel Sharman
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Cursed - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Cursed
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more