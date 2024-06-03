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The Piper. Trailer in russian
The Piper. Trailer in russian
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Publication date: 3 June 2024
The Piper
– Shortly after the Korean war, a father and a son are wandering through the country and make a stop in a remote village, where strange and dangerous happenings occur.
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6.2
The Piper
Horror, Detective, Thriller, 2015, South Korea
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