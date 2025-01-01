Menu
Awards and nominations of Hugh Welchman

Awards and nominations of Hugh Welchman

Hugh Welchman
Academy Awards, USA 2008 Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Animated Short Film
Winner
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2018 Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Best British Short Animation
Nominee
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003 BAFTA Awards 2003
Best British Short Film
Nominee
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2023 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2023
Baltic Film Competition
Nominee
