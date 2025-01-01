Menu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Hugh Welchman
Awards
Awards and nominations of Hugh Welchman
Hugh Welchman
Awards
Awards and nominations of Hugh Welchman
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Animated Short Film
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best British Short Animation
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003
Best British Short Film
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2023
Baltic Film Competition
Nominee
