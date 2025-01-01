Menu
Simon Kinberg
Awards
Awards and nominations of Simon Kinberg
Awards
Awards and nominations of Simon Kinberg
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2016
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
