Awards and nominations of Simon Kinberg

Simon Kinberg
Academy Awards, USA 2016 Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2016 Razzie Awards 2016
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Nominee
