Florence Pugh
Awards
Awards and nominations of Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh
Awards and nominations of Florence Pugh
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2019
Female Revelation
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
