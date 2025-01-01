Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Florence Pugh Awards

Awards and nominations of Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh
Academy Awards, USA 2020 Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2019 Cannes Film Festival 2019
Female Revelation
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2020 BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
