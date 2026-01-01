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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Mutsuo Yoshioka
Mutsuo Yoshioka
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mutsuo Yoshioka
Mutsuo Yoshioka
Mutsuo Yoshioka
Date of Birth
11 July 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.2
Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle
(2021)
7.0
Gegege no nyôbô
(2010)
6.8
Never After Dark
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
6.6
The Samurai and the Prisoner
The Samurai and the Prisoner
Drama, History, Detective
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.8
Never After Dark
Nebâ Afutâ Dâku
Crime, Fantasy, Horror
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.4
Ghost Cat Anzu
Ghost Cat Anzu
Animation, Anime
2024, France / Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.4
Cloud
Kuraudo
Action, Drama, Horror
2024, Japan
7.2
Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle
Onoda
Adventure, Drama, History
2021, France / Japan / Belgium / Italy / Germany / Cambodia
Watch trailer
7
Gegege no nyôbô
Gegege no nyôbô
Drama
2010, Japan
6.3
The Depths
The Depths
Drama
2010, South Korea / Japan
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