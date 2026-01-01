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Mutsuo Yoshioka Mutsuo Yoshioka
Kinoafisha Persons Mutsuo Yoshioka

Mutsuo Yoshioka

Mutsuo Yoshioka

Date of Birth
11 July 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle 7.2
Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle (2021)
Gegege no nyôbô 7.0
Gegege no nyôbô (2010)
Never After Dark 6.8
Never After Dark (2026)

Filmography

The Samurai and the Prisoner 6.6
The Samurai and the Prisoner The Samurai and the Prisoner
Drama, History, Detective 2026, Japan
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Tickets
Never After Dark 6.8
Never After Dark Nebâ Afutâ Dâku
Crime, Fantasy, Horror 2026, Japan
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Tickets
Ghost Cat Anzu 6.4
Ghost Cat Anzu Ghost Cat Anzu
Animation, Anime 2024, France / Japan
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Tickets
Cloud 6.4
Cloud Kuraudo
Action, Drama, Horror 2024, Japan
Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle 7.2
Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle Onoda
Adventure, Drama, History 2021, France / Japan / Belgium / Italy / Germany / Cambodia
Watch trailer
Gegege no nyôbô 7
Gegege no nyôbô Gegege no nyôbô
Drama 2010, Japan
The Depths 6.3
The Depths The Depths
Drama 2010, South Korea / Japan
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