Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle
7.2
Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle - official trailer
Kinoafisha Films Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle
7.2

Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle

, 2021
Onoda
France, Japan, Belgium, Italy, Germany, Cambodia / Adventure, Drama, History / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle
7.2
Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle - official trailer
Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle  official trailer

Synopsis

Japan, 1944. Trained for intelligence work, Hiroo Onoda, 22 years old, discovers a philosophy contrary to the official line: no suicide; stay alive whatever happens; the mission is more important than anything else. Sent to Lubang, a small island in the Philippines where the Americans are about to land, this role will be to wage a guerrilla war until the return of the Japanese troops. The Empire will surrender soon after; Onoda, 10,000 days later.

Cast

Yuya Endo
Kanji Tsuda
Yuya Matsuura
Tetsuya Chiba
Shinsuke Kato
Kai Inowaki
Director Arthur Harari
Writer Arthur Harari, Vincent Poymiro, Bernard Cendron
Composer Olivier Marguerit, Enrico Gabrielli, Sebastiano De Gennaro, Andrea Poggio, Gak Sato
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Japan / Belgium / Italy / Germany / Cambodia
Runtime 2 hours 53 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 22 February 2022
World premiere 7 July 2021
Release date
25 August 2022 Brazil 14
21 July 2021 France U
2 June 2022 Germany 12
15 April 2022 Great Britain
8 October 2021 Japan G
6 May 2022 Spain
Budget €4,530,000
Worldwide Gross $262,276
Production Bathysphere Productions, To Be Continued, Ascent Film
Also known as
Onoda, Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle, Onoda, 10 000 nuits dans la jungle, Onoda, 10.000 noches en la jungla, Onoda: 10, 000 Nights in the Jungle, Онода, 10 000 nuits dans la jungle, Onoda - 10 000 nocí v džungli, Onoda - 10 000 nocy w dżungli, Onoda - 10 Mil Noites na Selva, Onoda - 10,000 Nights in the Jungle, Onoda - 10.000 Đêm Trong Rừng, Onoda - 10.000 Nächte im Dschungel, Onoda - 10.000 Notti nella giungla, ONODA 一万夜を越えて, Onoda, 10 000 Noites na Selva, Onoda, 10.000 de Nopți în Junglă, Onoda, 10.000 nits a la jungla, Onoda: 10 000 Naktų Džiunglėse, Onoda: 10 000 Nights in the Jungle, Onoda: 10.000 Noći u Džungli, Onoda: 10000 Nights in the Jungle, Onoda: Ichimanya o koete, ONODA/オノダ, Ονόντα - 10.000 νύχτες στη ζούγκλα, 一萬個叢林夜, 孤軍山林一萬夜

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle - official trailer
Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle Official trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Petrushka
Petrushka
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Normal
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more