Kinoafisha Persons Kaouther Ben Hania Awards

Awards and nominations of Kaouther Ben Hania

Kaouther Ben Hania
Academy Awards, USA 2024 Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Documentary Feature
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2023 Cannes Film Festival 2023
Golden Eye
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2017 Cannes Film Festival 2017
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2020 Venice Film Festival 2020
Edipo Re Award (Università degli Studi di Padova e ResInt Rete dell'Economia Sociale Internazionale)
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
