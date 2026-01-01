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Filmography
Madison Arnold
Madison Arnold
Kinoafisha
Persons
Madison Arnold
Madison Arnold
Madison Arnold
Date of Birth
7 February 1936
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.9
The Big C
(2010)
7.9
The Flying Scissors
(2009)
7.8
Looking for Richard
(1996)
Filmography
6.7
You Were Never Really Here
You Were Never Really Here
Thriller, Drama, Detective
2017, USA / France
Watch trailer
7.9
The Big C
Drama, Comedy
2010, USA
5
Monogamy
Monogamy
Romantic, Drama
2010, USA
7.9
The Flying Scissors
The Flying Scissors
Comedy
2009, USA
7.8
Looking for Richard
Looking For Richard
Drama, Documentary
1996, USA
Show more
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