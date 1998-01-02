Menu
Andrei Yurenyov
Andrei Yurenyov
Andrei Yurenyov
Andrei Yurenyov
Andrei Yurenyov
Date of Birth
29 October 1944
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
2 January 1998
6.4
Adventures of Krosh
(1962)
5.0
V odno prekrasnoye detstvo
(1979)
0.0
Hozhdenie po mukam
(1977)
5
V odno prekrasnoye detstvo
V odno prekrasnoye detstvo
Comedy, Family, Drama
1979, USSR
Hozhdenie po mukam
Drama, History
1977, USSR
6.4
Adventures of Krosh
Priklyucheniya Krosha
Adventure, Family
1962, USSR
