Andrei Yurenyov
Date of Birth
29 October 1944
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
2 January 1998

Adventures of Krosh 6.4
Adventures of Krosh (1962)
V odno prekrasnoye detstvo 5.0
V odno prekrasnoye detstvo (1979)
Hozhdenie po mukam 0.0
Hozhdenie po mukam (1977)

V odno prekrasnoye detstvo 5
Comedy, Family, Drama 1979, USSR
Hozhdenie po mukam
Drama, History 1977, USSR
Adventures of Krosh 6.4
Adventures of Krosh Priklyucheniya Krosha
Adventure, Family 1962, USSR
