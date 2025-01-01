Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Robin Swicord
Awards
Awards and nominations of Robin Swicord
Robin Swicord
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Robin Swicord
Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree