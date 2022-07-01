Menu
Poster of Sinjar
1 poster
Sinjar 18+
Three women whose lives are shattered by ISIS travel intertwined journeys on two continents to find their shared destiny in fighting back.
Country Spain
Runtime 2 hours 7 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 1 July 2022
Release date
1 July 2022 Spain
Worldwide Gross $7,169
Production KaBoGa, Genius at Large
Also known as
Director
Anna M. Bofarull
Cast
Nora Navas
Nora Navas
Halima Ilter
Eman Eido
Luisa Gavasa Moragón
Luisa Gavasa Moragón
Àlex Casanovas
6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
