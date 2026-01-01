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Poster of Dark Habits
6.5
Dark Habits - dark habits (entre tinieblas) trailer
Kinoafisha Films Dark Habits
6.5

Dark Habits

, 1983
Entre tinieblas
Spain / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Dark Habits
6.5
Dark Habits - dark habits (entre tinieblas) trailer
Dark Habits  dark habits (entre tinieblas) trailer

Synopsis

After her drug pusher boyfriend overdoses on heroin, a cabaret singer finds refuge from the authorities in a convent for fallen women.

Cast

Laura Cepeda
Julieta Serrano
Marisa Paredes
Marisa Paredes
Mary Carrillo
Carmen Maura
Manuel Zarzo
Director Pedro Almodóvar
Writer Pedro Almodóvar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 1983
World premiere 1 September 1983
Release date
12 February 1999 Brazil
19 June 2019 France
1 December 1989 Japan R15+
29 January 2000 Portugal
3 October 1983 Spain 18
3 October 1983 Sweden 15
6 May 1988 USA NR
Production Tesauro
Also known as
Entre tinieblas, Dark Habits, Áldott mélységek, Blogi įpročiai, Dans les ténèbres, Das Kloster zum heiligen Wahnsinn, Đi trong bóng tối, Dunkla drifter, Kötü Alışkanlıklar, L'indiscreto fascino del peccato, Maus Hábitos, Mørkets søstre, Negros Hábitos, Pahat tavat, Pośród ciemności, Yön sisaret, Αμαρτωλές καλόγριες, Нескромное обаяние порока, Съмнителни наклонности, バチ当たり修道院の最期, 修女夜難熬

Film rating

6.5
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6.5 IMDb
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Film Trailers

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Dark Habits - dark habits (entre tinieblas) trailer
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Quotes

Superiora One of the bases of our community is self-mortification and humiliation. That's why we have such bizarre-sounding names: Sister Manure, Sister Rat, Sister Damned, Sister Snake. Man will not be saved until he realizes he is the most despicable being ever created.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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