Entre tinieblas, Dark Habits, Áldott mélységek, Blogi įpročiai, Dans les ténèbres, Das Kloster zum heiligen Wahnsinn, Đi trong bóng tối, Dunkla drifter, Kötü Alışkanlıklar, L'indiscreto fascino del peccato, Maus Hábitos, Mørkets søstre, Negros Hábitos, Pahat tavat, Pośród ciemności, Yön sisaret, Αμαρτωλές καλόγριες, Нескромное обаяние порока, Съмнителни наклонности, バチ当たり修道院の最期, 修女夜難熬
SuperioraOne of the bases of our community is self-mortification and humiliation. That's why we have such bizarre-sounding names: Sister Manure, Sister Rat, Sister Damned, Sister Snake. Man will not be saved until he realizes he is the most despicable being ever created.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.