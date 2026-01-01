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Filmography
Ashly Thomas
Ashly Thomas
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ashly Thomas
Ashly Thomas
Ashly Thomas
Date of Birth
4 February 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.3
The Night Of
(2016)
7.4
Them
(2021)
7.3
Black Cake
(2023)
Filmography
6.2
In Flight
Crime, Thriller
2025, Great Britain
6.2
Hostage
Drama, Thriller,
2025, Great Britain
5.4
Great Expectations
Drama, Romantic,
2023, Great Britain
7.3
Black Cake
Drama, History, Detective
2023, USA
7.4
Them
Horror
2021, USA
5.4
Been So Long
Been So Long
Drama, Musical, Romantic
2018, Great Britain
7
Salvation
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2017, USA
8.3
The Night Of
Drama, Crime,
2016, USA
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