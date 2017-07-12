Menu
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Salvation
Salvation (2017 - 2018)
Salvation
18+
Drama
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Production year
2017
Country
USA
Total seasons
2 seasons
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
CBS
Runtime
26 hours 0 minute
Santiago Cabrera
Darius Tanz
Charlie Rowe
Liam Cole
Jennifer Finnigan
Grace Barrows
Ian Anthony Dale
Harris Edwards
Ashly Thomas
Detective Alonzo Carver
Jacqueline Byers
Jillian Hayes
Series rating
7.3
6.9
IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2017,
13 episodes
Season 2
2018,
13 episodes
