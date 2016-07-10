Menu
The Night Of poster
8.6 IMDb Rating: 8.4
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Night Of

The Night Of (2016 - 2016)

The Night Of 18+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 8 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Night Of" is a multi-part dramatic show that tells the story of Nasir, an ordinary Pakistani-American student who has spent most of his life studying and helping his parents at home. One day, he is invited to an extravagant private party. Nasir agrees to go and there he meets a mysterious girl named Andrea. Together with her, Nasir dances, drinks alcohol, and uses drugs. They then go to a secluded beach at night, and in the morning, the protagonist realizes that his companion has been brutally disfigured and murdered... Will he be able to prove his innocence to the police?
Cast Characters
Creator
Stiven Zeyllyan
Richard Price
John Turturro
John Turturro Jack Stone
Riz Ahmed
Riz Ahmed Nasir "Naz" Khan
Paulo Costanzo
Paulo Costanzo Ray Halle
Ben Shenkman
Ben Shenkman Sgt. Klein
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.6
8.4 IMDb
Seasons
The Night Of - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 8 episodes
 
