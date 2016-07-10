"The Night Of" is a multi-part dramatic show that tells the story of Nasir, an ordinary Pakistani-American student who has spent most of his life studying and helping his parents at home. One day, he is invited to an extravagant private party. Nasir agrees to go and there he meets a mysterious girl named Andrea. Together with her, Nasir dances, drinks alcohol, and uses drugs. They then go to a secluded beach at night, and in the morning, the protagonist realizes that his companion has been brutally disfigured and murdered... Will he be able to prove his innocence to the police?

