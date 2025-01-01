Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Stephen Gaghan
Stephen Gaghan
Awards and nominations of Stephen Gaghan
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Song
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Razzie Awards 2021
Worst Director
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
