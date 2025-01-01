Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Stephen Gaghan Awards

Awards and nominations of Stephen Gaghan

Stephen Gaghan
Awards and nominations of Stephen Gaghan
Academy Awards, USA 2001 Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2006 Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Song
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997 Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2001 BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Razzie Awards 2021 Razzie Awards 2021
Worst Director
Nominee
 Worst Screenplay
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more