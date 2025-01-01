Menu
Awards and nominations of Chris Sullivan

Chris Sullivan
Awards and nominations of Chris Sullivan
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
