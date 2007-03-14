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Filmography
Lilo Grahn
Lilo Grahn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lilo Grahn
Lilo Grahn
Lilo Grahn
Date of Birth
21 March 1943
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
14 March 2007
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.0
Chingachgook, die grosse Schlange
(1967)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Drama
Romantic
Western
Year
All
1967
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
6
Chingachgook, die grosse Schlange
Chingachgook,die grosse schlange
Western, Drama, Romantic, Adventure
1967, East Germany
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